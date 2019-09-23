89°
New deadline set for firms vying to develop New Orleans land

2 hours 58 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, September 23 2019 Sep 23, 2019 September 23, 2019 10:47 AM September 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A new deadline has been set for companies vying to develop a large tract of land into a new entertainment district near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
 
The convention center's vision for the land includes a 1,200-room hotel, retail outlets, private residences and entertainment venues.
 
The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that the project is among the largest planned developments in the city in decades.
 
Convention Center officials recently extended the deadline by two weeks, giving potential developers until Oct. 18 to respond and provide their qualifications.
 
