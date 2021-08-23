New data reveals third Pfizer dose significantly lowers risk of infection in seniors

Over the weekend, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke publicly about the Biden administration’s plan to make third shots accessible first to immunocompromised people and then to the broader population starting in late September.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to do both,” he said on ABC’s “This Week," referring to the administration’s plans to both administer booster shots at home and donate doses abroad.

As of Sunday, the U.S. reported a total of 40,573 new COVID cases, and approximately 51.6 percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against the virus.