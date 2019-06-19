81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Congress convenes with GOP in charge

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, January 06 2015 Jan 6, 2015 January 06, 2015 10:24 AM January 06, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - A new Congress has convened with Republicans ready to take charge of the House and Senate.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was poised to become the new Senate majority leader. In the House, John Boehner was widely expected to win another term as speaker.

Two Louisiana lawmakers were sworn into new positions Tuesday. Bill Cassidy moved from the House to the Senate after defeating incumbent Mary Landrieu, and Garrett Graves was elected to represent Louisiana's Sixth District.

The Senate includes 13 freshmen, and the House has 58 freshmen.

