New charges filed against Kentwood man arrested for uploading CSAM to social media
KENTWOOD — More than 30 new charges have been filed in an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force case against a Kentwood man arrested in October for allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material to social media.
Michael Helton, 44, is now facing an additional 23 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, as well as ten counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was originally booked in October on seven counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
In August, the TPSO ICAC Unit began investigating the uploading of child sexual assault material on a social media app. Detectives determined Helton was the person publishing the content and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Helton was taken into custody in late October. After analysis of multiple devices, these additional charges have been included.
