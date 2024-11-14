New center set to open in January to help people of all ages cope with grief

BATON ROUGE - A new center being built by The Hospice of Baton Rouge is opening soon to help people of all ages deal with their grief.

The Retreat at Quarters Lake hosted a media tour Thursday at its grounds just off Essen Lane. The 15,000 square foot campus is designed as a grief support center for children, teens, and adults alike.

The center will host group therapy sessions, seminars, educational resources, and conferences on grief and healing.

"After 40 years of service in hospice and end of life care, we wanted to expand our grief support. So this space is for anyone of any age who has suffered a loss and everyone is welcome here. it's seven and a half acres, its beautiful space, its serene and its meant to bring peace and hope to anyone who comes here," Catherine Schendel from Hospice of Baton Rouge said.

The Retreat is set to open in January of 2025.