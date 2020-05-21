90°
Latest Weather Blog
New CDC report: virus does not spread easily on surfaces
A new report from the Center for Disease Control shows the chances coronavirus is spread from a surface to a person are slim.
According to the CDC, the possibility that coronavirus could be transmitted by touching a surface — and then your nose, mouth or eyes — is much lower than person-to-person contact. Original reports showed the virus could stay on surfaces such has plastic or stainless steel for weeks. However, experts now say the virus will only survive for a few days on softer surfaces.
Experts note that the harder the surface, the longer the virus can live. Doctors say it can survive on glass for up to 96 hours.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith