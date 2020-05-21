New CDC report: virus does not spread easily on surfaces

A new report from the Center for Disease Control shows the chances coronavirus is spread from a surface to a person are slim.

According to the CDC, the possibility that coronavirus could be transmitted by touching a surface — and then your nose, mouth or eyes — is much lower than person-to-person contact. Original reports showed the virus could stay on surfaces such has plastic or stainless steel for weeks. However, experts now say the virus will only survive for a few days on softer surfaces.

Experts note that the harder the surface, the longer the virus can live. Doctors say it can survive on glass for up to 96 hours.