New bubble tea shop poised to open on Perkins Road, Jan. 5

BATON ROUGE - A Georgia-based bubble tea shop is all set to open its doors in Baton Rouge.

According to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, King Kong Milktea & Smoothie is opening in the former Gambino's Bakery Perkins road location, on Jan. 5.

The tea shop will be next to B?o Vietnamese Kitchen and Asian Market.

In addition to tea, the shop's menu will include Asian-inspired drinks and desserts, egg rolls, Vietnamese po-boys, and Korean chicken wings.

Besides its Baton Rouge and Denham Springs locations, the company has three shops in Georgia, with another in the works.