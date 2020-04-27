56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New attorney general asking employees to reapply for jobs

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, December 02 2015 Dec 2, 2015 December 02, 2015 3:33 PM December 02, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's next attorney general is asking current, at-will employees of the Department of Justice to submit resumes and reapply for their jobs if they want to stay for his administration.

Republican Jeff Landry, who defeated GOP incumbent Buddy Caldwell last month, sent employees a letter thanking them for their service and asking those who serve at the attorney general's pleasure to consider applying to keep their positions.

Landry takes office Jan. 11.

In the letter, he says the purpose of the reapplication isn't "to make wholesale changes," but to give everyone a "fair and equal opportunity to be considered."

Landry says he'll set up transition committees to interview applicants and to make recommendations about who Landry should hire.

A transition website where resumes can be submitted is at www.LandryTransition.com .

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days