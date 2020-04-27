New attorney general asking employees to reapply for jobs

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's next attorney general is asking current, at-will employees of the Department of Justice to submit resumes and reapply for their jobs if they want to stay for his administration.



Republican Jeff Landry, who defeated GOP incumbent Buddy Caldwell last month, sent employees a letter thanking them for their service and asking those who serve at the attorney general's pleasure to consider applying to keep their positions.



Landry takes office Jan. 11.



In the letter, he says the purpose of the reapplication isn't "to make wholesale changes," but to give everyone a "fair and equal opportunity to be considered."



Landry says he'll set up transition committees to interview applicants and to make recommendations about who Landry should hire.



A transition website where resumes can be submitted is at www.LandryTransition.com .