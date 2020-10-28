80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Schools survey aims to narrow choices for Prairieville High's mascot, colors

2 hours 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 8:47 AM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a school hallway.

ASCENSION PARISH - Before the much-anticipated Prairieville High School opens in 2023, its mascot and colors need to be chosen and officials are consulting the public for their opinion on the matter.

On Tuesday, school officials announced on social media that after reviewing public feedback from an online survey, the School Board's Strategic Planning Committee narrowed the potential mascot and colors from three to two choices: navy and green Hurricanes or the red, white, and blue Patriots.

They've created a second survey, which is now available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CZV7RTJ

Information from the second survey will be taken into consideration as a final decision is made, officials say.

Click here for more information on Ascension Parish Schools. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days