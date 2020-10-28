Ascension Schools survey aims to narrow choices for Prairieville High's mascot, colors

ASCENSION PARISH - Before the much-anticipated Prairieville High School opens in 2023, its mascot and colors need to be chosen and officials are consulting the public for their opinion on the matter.

On Tuesday, school officials announced on social media that after reviewing public feedback from an online survey, the School Board's Strategic Planning Committee narrowed the potential mascot and colors from three to two choices: navy and green Hurricanes or the red, white, and blue Patriots.

They've created a second survey, which is now available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CZV7RTJ

Information from the second survey will be taken into consideration as a final decision is made, officials say.

