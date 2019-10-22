New Ascension Parish president gets head start on preparations after opponent drops out

Ascension Parish President-elect Clint Cointment is overwhelmed but relieved that his opponent Murphy Painter bowed out Monday.

"Yesterday was a little overwhelming, I have to admit," Cointment said. "I don't know if I've ever received so many phone calls and texts within a short period of time... We have a great opportunity to move the parish forward starting today in a positive fashion instead of a brutal, four-week campaign."

Although he doesn't take office until next year, Cointment is already preparing for his new role.

"When you campaign so hard for so long, you're just locked in on campaigning. Now that transition is acquiring information, getting as much, putting a great team together to make a seamless transition forward."

First thing on his list, learning everything he possibly can about the parishes' finances.

"Really important to bring a great transition team together to look at all the different department's financials so that I'm up to speed to make the best decisions possible."

Cointment led the primary with 42 percent of the vote and ran on the tenant of essentially rebuilding the government. It's left some wondering if he'll be cleaning house.

"Not cleaning house per say... I have always stated that I'm going to bring in my upper administration, people that I believe are qualified. The current parish employees that are there in those upper positions will have the opportunity to make their case on why they are qualified."

He says he's even been getting phone calls from parish workers asking to keep their jobs.

Cointment takes office Jan. 6.