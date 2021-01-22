65°
New app could alert Louisianans when they're exposed to COVID
BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Friday that Louisiana is introducing an app that could alert you if you've been exposed to the coronavirus.
Health officials detailed the 'COVID Defense' app during Governor Edwards' latest coronavirus press briefing.
Those who sign up will be informed whenever they come in close contact with another app user who's tested positive for COVID-19. The state says users can remain anonymous, and the app will not track your location
You can learn more about the app here.
