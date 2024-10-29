New Angola warden appointed after previous warden retires; previous warden to work at Elayn Hunt

Darrel Vannoy, image credit to Department of Corrections

BATON ROUGE - Darrel Vannoy will serve as warden of Louisiana State Penitentiary and the previous warden, Tim Hooper, will serve at Elayn Hunt Correctional, according to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Tuesday.

Vannoy was previously the warden before retiring in September 2021 due to a bout with COVID. He will become the warden on Nov. 25, 2024.

The previous warden, Hooper, announced his retirement from the position and will be the warden of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on Dec. 1 until Sept. 30, 2025. The Investigative Unit has covered ongoing problems at Elayn Hunt.

Interim Elayn Hunt warden Dusty Bickham will lead the Dixon Correctional Institute on Dec. 1.

