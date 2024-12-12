59°
New ALDI location opens up in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, a new ALDI store opened up on Cortana Place in north Baton Rouge.
The store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening Thursday morning at 9720 Cortana Place.
"This new Aldi location brings a modern, budget-friendly shopping experience to the Baton Rouge community," said a press release from Councilman Cleve Dunn regarding the opening.
