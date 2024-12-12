New ALDI location opens up in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Thursday, a new ALDI store opened up on Cortana Place in north Baton Rouge.

The store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening Thursday morning at 9720 Cortana Place.

"This new Aldi location brings a modern, budget-friendly shopping experience to the Baton Rouge community," said a press release from Councilman Cleve Dunn regarding the opening.