New airline to join NOLA airport, provide over 200 new jobs

NEW ORLEANS — A new airline is coming to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), and it's expected to provide over 200 direct jobs to area residents, with an average salary of $65,000, plus benefits.

The addition of Breeze Airways, to the New Orleans airport, was announced Friday by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Breeze Airway CEO, David Neeleman.

Breeze Airways is expected to make a capital investment of $6.6 million at MSY and create 261 new direct jobs.

The airline will launch its first flights connecting New Orleans and Charleston starting July 8, with other connections launching July 15 and 16.

It will inaugurate direct flights to ten U.S. destinations, including Charleston, South Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Akron/Canton and Columbus, Ohio; and Huntsville, Alabama.

Initially, the airline will provide up to nine daily departures on peak days, with opportunities for more departures in the future.

Its Embraer E190 aircraft can seat up to 108 passengers, and Breeze flights will arrive and depart at Concourse C, which is located on the west end of the new terminal.

Passengers will be able to choose from fares that include “nice” regular seating, or “nicer” seats with extra legroom.

And, all of Breeze’s Embraer aircraft will feature a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we understand full well the amount of pent-up excitement to travel once more, both for excited tourists to experience our unique and welcoming culture, as well as for Louisiana residents to explore new destinations,” said Gov. Edwards. “Today, I am proud to announce new destination offerings, courtesy of our latest airline partner, Breeze Airways. In addition to these exciting routes, Breeze Airways is also creating great new opportunities for our people as they establish their operations base at MSY. We welcome Breeze Airways and wish them success here in New Orleans and beyond.”

Breeze Airlines is the brainchild of David Neeleman, who also created JetBlue, Morris Air, WestJet, and Azul Airlines. With a home base is in Salt Lake City, Breeze Airways aims to partner with mid-sized US cities that currently do not have nonstop service. The airline’s debut network comprises 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern U.S. Breeze will focus most of its flights from four main airports: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, as well as airports in Tampa, Florida; Charleston and Norfolk.

“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” said Neeleman. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”