New acting attorney general Boente sworn in

WASHINGTON - Dana Boente has been sworn in as acting attorney general after Donald Trump fired Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban.



White House spokesman Michael Short says Boente was sworn in around 9 p.m. Monday.



The hastily arranged ceremony came after Trump swiftly fired Boente's predecessor for instructing Justice Department lawyers to stop defending Trump's travel and refugee ban.



Reporters and news photographers were not invited to witness the ceremony.



The White House says in a statement that Yates had "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to enforce Trump's order.



Boente has been serving as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.



He's expected to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for the position, is confirmed by the Senate.