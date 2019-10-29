Latest Weather Blog
Neville repeats as Class 4A champs, beats Edna Karr 45-26
NEW ORLEANS - Neville captured its second consecutive state championship and fourth title since 2009 with a 45-26 win over Edna Karr in the Louisiana Class 4A state championship game Saturday night.
In a rematch of the 2011 and 2012 state championship games, Edna Karr (9-5) took an early 7-0 lead when Aldon Clark connected with Tyrin Ralph for a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Ralph added another score on the first possession of the second quarter, taking it in from 17 yards out, for a 14-7 lead.
Neville (14-0) scored the final 14 points of the second quarter, on a 23-yard touchdown run by Donald Jenkins and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Christopher Haynes to Robert Williams, to make it 21-14 at the half.
Jaiden Cole found Quintin Guice for a 46-yard touchdown pass to put Neville on the board at 7-all.
The title for Neville, a powerhouse program out of northeastern Louisiana, is the school's 12th championship since 1955. Edna Karr, meanwhile, was seeking its third state championship since the 1993 season.
