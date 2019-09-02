91°
Never finished your degree? There's an app for that

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The University of Louisiana System has launched a new program with the goal of getting Louisianians back to school to finish their bachelor's degree.

The Acadiana Advocate reports System President and CEO Jim Henderson discussed the details of the Compete LA program at a luncheon last week for One Acadiana members. The program is designed to re-engage approximately 653,000 people in Louisiana with some college credits who dropped out before completing a degree.

Henderson says the program is an opportunity to improve the state's second-to-last ranking on adults with a bachelor's degree or higher, but also a chance to work toward One Acadiana's goal of having 55% of Acadiana's population achieve a secondary education degree or certification by 2025.

The program has 51 degree programs ranging from business and education to health care and the humanities.

