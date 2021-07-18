Nevada woman poses as dentist; allegedly steals $22K and pulls 13 teeth

RENO - A dental office employee was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $22K and performing procedures on a dental patient.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office said Laurel Eich, 42, was arrested July 14 after an investigation into a dentist's office on Sun Valley Boulevard.

On May 3, deputies found a door ajar and a back window busted at the dental office. They discovered that only the cash drawer was disturbed; $22,861 in cash and checks was stolen.

While investigating, deputies said they identified Eich as a suspect. Deputies said that Eich admitted to pulling 13 teeth from one patient at an earlier time while using anesthesia from the dental office.

Eich was booked on felony charges of performing surgery on another without a license, burglary of a business, grand larceny greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, 3 counts of violating probation, and one misdemeanor for conspiracy to commit burglary.