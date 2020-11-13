Latest Weather Blog
Nevada rocked by 5.5 magnitude earthquake early Friday morning
MINERAL COUNTY, Nevada - According to CNN, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Nevada in the early Friday morning hours.
The quake, which hit a little more than 20 miles southeast of the community of Mina, was followed by aftershocks.
Mina is about 160 miles southeast of Reno.
Earlier this year, Nevada's citizens experienced the state's largest earthquake in 66 years, when a 6.5 magnitude quake hit a remote area about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
The May earthquake was felt "in the Reno-Tahoe area, and also throughout the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys in California," Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, said then.
According to one report, as of November 2020, a total of 1,501 quakes of a 5.0 magnitude or higher have occurred worldwide.
