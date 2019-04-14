57°
Nevada moving closer to unveiling who gets to sell legal pot
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada may be getting close to opening the books on the licensing of businesses that sell marijuana in the state's booming legal marketplace.
Dozens of companies are suing the state tax department, arguing that no one knows the criteria it uses to award licenses.
They're asking a judge Monday to freeze the state's process for granting marijuana dispensary licenses.
The court hearing comes days after the Senate unanimously passed a measure to let tax officials release applicant information that's now considered confidential. It next goes to the Assembly.
Regulators say plans are being made to release the names of applicants and licensees once a measure in the Legislature becomes law.
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday acknowledged "frustrations" with the current licensing process.
He has a panel studying formation of a Cannabis Compliance Board.
