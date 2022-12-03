75°
Latest Weather Blog
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.
Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.
Trending News
Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Burglar backs U-Haul truck into Baton Rouge grocery store, crashing into...
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in...
-
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
-
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent...
-
Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor