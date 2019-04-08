81°
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix will remove footage of a real fiery train disaster from its hit post-apocalyptic survival film "Bird Box" months after the streaming giant was criticized for exploiting a tragedy.
The stock footage was taken from a 2013 crash in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic when a train carrying crude oil came off the tracks and exploded into a massive ball of fire, killing 47 people.
Nexflix says it will replace the footage with an outtake from a former TV series in the U.S.
The company says it is "sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Megantic community."
