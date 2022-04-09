52°
Netflix tops all networks in Emmy nominations

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 12:17 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - HBO's "Game of Thrones" has received the most nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, but the haul could not stop Netflix from becoming the most-nominated network this year.
  
Netflix is the network received 112 nominations this year, up from 91 last year. Its nominations were spread around numerous shows, including "Stranger Things," ''The Crown," ''GLOW" and "Godless."
  
"Game of Thrones" received several supporting acting nominations, including for Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage.
  

