Netflix releases teaser for new documentary surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship

An in-depth Netflix documentary, in production for over 12 months and meant to shed new light on the conservatorship that singer Britney Spears says shackled her for years, released its first teaser trailer Tuesday and says a full trailer is expected to be released later Wednesday.

The film, 'Britney Vs. Spears' will be available to view on Netflix September 28, one day before Spears’ next court date on September 29, Variety reports.

The project is helmed by director Erin Lee Carr, a noted journalist and author who is best known for exploring criminal justice in projects such as 'How to Fix a Drug Scandal' and HBO's 'I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter.'

Carr's Netflix’s documentary about Spears, which was first reported by Bloomberg months ago, has been in the works long before Hulu's widely popular 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary debuted on February 5, 2021. This Hulu-FX project shocked audiences as it delved into the details of the unusual 13-year conservatorship that seemed to reign Spears' life.

After the documentary was released, Spears publicly called the terms of the conservatorship "abusive" and requested independence from the court-appointed arrangement.

The 39-year-old singer told a judge her co-conservators, which included her own father, Jamie Spears, allowed her to be drugged, forced to perform against her will, and prevented from having children.

When the star spoke up about the conservatorship, a number of her colleagues in the industry and fans around the world expressed their support.

After this, Spears’ father Jamie asked a judge to end the 13-year conservatorship.

Variety says the request, penned by an attorney, included the statement, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Though Carr's upcoming documentary will feature individuals who've played a role in Spears' life and conservatorship, it is unlikely that the pop star herself will appear in the project, Variety says.