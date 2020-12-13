Netflix reality star indicted on new child pornography, sex charges

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris

A 21-year-old Netflix reality star is facing serious charges in federal court after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with juveniles earlier this year.

In January of 2020, when the Netflix series "Cheer" made its debut, one of the show's featured reality stars, Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, quickly rose in popularity among fans.

But that changed when more than one minor came forward with claims of being sexually harassed by Harris, and according to CNN, as of Dec. 11, Harris has been indicted on new federal charges that claim he enticed minors to engage in sexual activity, including soliciting them to send him sexually explicit photos or videos of themselves.

CNN reports that the seven-count indictment, filed in US District Court in northern Illinois and made public on Friday, have their root in alleged incidents involving four minors that range from August 2017 to August of this year. One of the charges alleges that Harris traveled from Texas to Florida with the intent to have sex with a 15-year-old in May 2019.

In September, Harris was apprehended by authorities and put behind bars for allegedly enticing a 13-year-old boy "to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself," according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court in Chicago.

The following month, a federal judge denied him bond, finding "there is no condition or combination of conditions to reasonably assure the safety of the community" upon his release.

According to CNN, attorneys representing at least two of the alleged victims said the charges came about after their clients' mother "had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered."

"We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have continued to investigate this case, locate additional victims and take action," attorneys Morgan Stewart and Sarah Klein said in a statement.

Two of the teens who say they were targeted by Harris filed a lawsuit that claims the reality star, "exploited his popularity and position of fame with young male cheer athletes."

In September, a spokesperson for Harris told CNN: 'We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.'"