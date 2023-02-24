75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Netflix original movie filmed in Ascension Parish hits the streaming platform Friday

1 hour 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, February 24 2023 Feb 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 7:01 PM February 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ, Netflix
By: Emily Davison
Photo: Netflix

DONALDSONVILLE - Netflix original movie "We Have a Ghost," which was filmed in Ascension Parish in 2021, was released on the streaming platform Friday.

Production took place in Donaldsonville in August 2021 and drew a cast full of stars into Ascension Parish, including Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Tig Notaro.

Trending News

Netflix describes the PG-13 film as "a supernatural adventure comedy," and it's available to stream now.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days