Netflix original movie filmed in Ascension Parish hits the streaming platform Friday

Photo: Netflix

DONALDSONVILLE - Netflix original movie "We Have a Ghost," which was filmed in Ascension Parish in 2021, was released on the streaming platform Friday.

Production took place in Donaldsonville in August 2021 and drew a cast full of stars into Ascension Parish, including Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Tig Notaro.

Netflix describes the PG-13 film as "a supernatural adventure comedy," and it's available to stream now.