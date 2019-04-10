Latest Weather Blog
Netflix launches comedy channel on SiriusXM
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix is launching its first audio venture that will feature the video streaming service's comedy programming on SiriusXM.
The companies on Wednesday announced "Netflix Is A Joke Radio" will feature highlights from such comedians as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfeld, and Wanda Sykes. The channel also will feature segments from future stand-up specials and clips from Netflix's comedy talk shows.
The channel plans to introduce a daily show featuring celebrity guests and comedians. Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says the service is excited to celebrate the art of comedy.
SiriusXM president Scott Greenstein says the service is eager to offer subscribers access to Netflix's "star-studded library, new specials, and original live shows." The programming will launch on SiriusXM Channel 93 on Monday.
