Netflix is bringing the popular 'Tiger King' back for one more episode

1 hour 47 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 9:52 PM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Netflix is bringing back its highly rated docu-series, 'Tiger King,' for one more episode.

The streaming company announced Thursday that it would release an eighth episode of the show on April 12, titled, 'The Tiger King and I.'

The episode is an after-show hosted by comedian Joel McHale. 

Netflix announced the extension of Tiger King on Twitter with a video of McHale dressed as Joe Exotic from the series.

In the announcement video, McHale explains the aftershow, saying, "I talked to a lot of people involved in the project."

He goes on to name the characters, including Jeff and Lauren Lowe, Saff, John Finlay, and more to see what has happened in their lives since the release of the series.

McHale calls the eighth installment "eye-opening and, hopefully, funny."

