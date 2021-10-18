Netflix fires employee for leaking how much Dave Chapelle was paid for 'The Closer'

Dave Chapelle

LOS ANGELES, California - A Netflix employee revealed that the production company's controversial Dave Chapelle special called, 'The Closer' cost Netflix $24.1 million, and in a decisive move, Netflix announced Friday that the employee who disclosed the information was terminated.

According to The New York Post, Netflix released a statement saying, the former employee shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company.”

Netflix went on to explain that a review of its internal access logs directed them to a worker who eventually “admitted that they downloaded and shared sensitive company information externally.”

The company's statement said, “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

The information the employee revealed was referenced in a Bloomberg news article that touched on Netflix's alleged $24.1 million payment to Chapelle for 'The Closer,' and pointed out how much lower the cost for Chapelle's 2019 special was in comparison.

'The Closer' initially aired October 1 and garnered criticism for the star's remarks about the transgender community.

Media watchdog group GLAAD said the special included “anti-LGBTQ content” that violated Netflix’s policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence.

Netflix representatives reportedly denied GLAAD's statement and defended the special. An internal memo to Netflix managers, created by the company's co-CEO Ted Sarandos, said the show doesn’t cross “the line on hate” and will remain on the streaming service.

Despite this, even some Netflix employees are expressing their dissatisfaction with the production company's decision to air the special.

On Monday, a post on a public Netflix Slack channel reportedly stated, “Our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held.”

Netflix currently has about 209 million global paid memberships, an increase of more than 16 million subscribers from the same time period last year.