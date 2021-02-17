Nestle tempts health conscious foodies with new, plant-based 'Vegan KitKat'

As plant-based food options continue to expand for the millions of Americans who consider themselves vegan, one of the world's most famous candy companies is falling in line with the 'healthy eating' trend.

Nestlé is launching a plant-based version of the popular KitKat bar. The new, non-dairy snack is called KitKat V.

The Swiss company describes the new candy bar as, "the perfect balance between crispy wafer and smooth chocolate that people know and love."

Nestlé says KitKat V is certified vegan, and made from 100% sustainable cocoa sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in conjunction with the Rainforest Alliance.

Made with rice-based alternatives instead of dairy milk, the production of the KitKat bar is also in harmony with other recent innovations from KitKat, including KitKat Ruby and KitKat Chocolatory Cacao Fruit Chocolate, using the first chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit.

"Taste was a key factor when developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat," said Louise Barrett, head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Center, said in a statement. "We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original chocolate KitKat."

