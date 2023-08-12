87°
Nestle issues voluntary recall of 'break and bake' cookie dough, may contain wood fragments

Saturday, August 12 2023
Nestle USA has issued a voluntary recall of some batches of "break and bake' cookie dough after consumers have found wood fragments in the batter. 

The FDA says no illnesses or injuries have been reported. 

Consumers who have purchased cookies with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For more help, call Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. eastern time. 

