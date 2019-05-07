86°
Neighbors to award $30,000 in scholarships

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation will award $30,000 in scholarships later this week.

The scholarships will be given out during the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Award ceremony Thursday. 

“At Neighbors, we believe that investing into education is investing in our future,” said Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb. “We are thrilled to provide a positive impact in the lives of these 13 outstanding young students.”

The students were nominated by their schools based on "their character and commitment to living the Neighbors Way." The students "exemplified" the credit union's core values which include integrity, respect, trust, stability, community involvement, honesty, empathy, ethical behavior, and fairness. 

On Friday, Neighbors will hold its annual fundraising event, Clays For A Cause. The event helps pay for future scholarships. 

