Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors team up using home security footage to catch package thief
DENHAM SPRINGS - Homeowners in Livingston Parish teamed up to pinpoint a woman who was stealing packages off of front porches in broad daylight.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of package thefts around July 25, 2021. According to a Facebook post, the affected homeowners used home security camera footage and social media to work with the Armed Robbery and Burglary Division (A.R.A.B.) and ultimately catch the suspect.
"Homeowners were alert. They were aware," said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The suspect was identified as Pamela Sloane, 56, of Denham Springs. Sloane was linked to eight cases of package theft and charged on each count.
"We appreciate those residents who stepped forward & continue to work with us," said Sheriff Ard.
Detectives are still investigating reports of package thefts in the area.
