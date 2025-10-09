Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors say there's more information after man accidentally shoots himself on Mint Drive
ST. GEORGE— A man is facing charges after East Baton Rouge deputies said he accidentally shot himself Wednesday night.
Deputies said before 11:00 p.m. the man was intoxicated and forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home on Mint Drive. That's when deputies say the man took out his gun. Then the man and current boyfriend fought for control over the gun and that's when the man accidently shot himself.
There was also a heavy police presence in the front of the subdivision on the corner of Kinglet Drive and Thrush Drive.
One neighbor named Owen told WBRZ they want to know what really happened.
"Whenever I went to go see the shooting victim's vehicle, there was radiator fluid or water leaking from the front," Owen said. "That either means the vehicle was crashed or the vehicle was shot. How does somebody shoot themselves and their vehicle?"
There was a third crime scene further down Kinglet Drive.
"If you go nine houses up the street toward Siegen, there were about 15 squad cars and another crime scene either a suspect or vehicle involved," Owen said.
Owen said he's still looking for answers from officials about what happened.
"A home invader accidentally shooting himself caused two crime scenes about 700 yards apart. A lot of plot holes. There's information that hasn't been released to the public that I think we would want to know," Owen said.
