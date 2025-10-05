Neighbors rescue two people from burning home in Central

CENTRAL - Two people were pulled out of a burning home by their neighbors in Central on Sunday afternoon.

The Central Fire Department said firefighters were called to a house fire on El Ranchitos Drive. By the time firefighters got there, neighbors had already gotten two occupants out. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and released.

Investigators said the fire was accidental. The condition of the occupants was not immediately available.