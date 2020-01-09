Neighbors react to death inside apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors who live in the Brandywine Apartment complex said they were saddened to learn someone had died inside one of the units in their complex.



The Baton Rouge Fire Department and several different other agencies were on the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday to discover the body of 38-year-old Joshua Ravencraft.



"We don't like to see that happen, but it can. And we try to do everything we can to keep that from happening," said Dave Clark, who has lived in the complex for 15 years.



Fire investigators originally responded to put out a fire at a vacant unit. It wasn't long before Ravencraft's body was found inside. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Ravencraft died of carbon monoxide poisoning.



However, BRFD investigators say it has yet to be determined whether or not the fire was intentionally started.



Neighbors said Ravencraft did not stay at the apartments, but BRFD is trying to determine where he's from and why he was there. Expect updates on News 2 as the investigation continues.