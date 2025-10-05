74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Neighbors pull two people from burning home in Central

33 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, October 05 2025 Oct 5, 2025 October 05, 2025 8:30 PM October 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - Two people were pulled out of a burning home by their neighbors in Central on Sunday afternoon. 

The Central Fire Department said firefighters were called to a house fire on El Ranchitos Drive. By the time firefighters got there, neighbors had already gotten two occupants out. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.  

Officials said one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and released.

Trending News

Investigators said the fire was accidental. The condition of the occupants was not immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days