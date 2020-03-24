79°
Neighbors introducing loan relief programs amid coronavirus outbreak
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union is taking steps to offer its customers relief as the coronavirus stymies daily life in Louisiana.
Among the programs being made available is a loan payment relief program, which will allow members to skip 90 days of payments on their current Neighbors loans, and a relief assistance loan of up to $3,000 for those who qualify.
The business will also have extended drive thru hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations.
Visit the Neighbors website for more details on the programs: https://www.neighborsfcu.org/coronavirus-covid-19-readiness/
