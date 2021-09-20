Neighbors help with debris pickup despite damages to home

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Neighbors are helping one another, one log at a time.

"Good neighborhood people, It's what we do." Kurt Schmiedel said.

Following Hurricane Ida, debris pickup in Livingston Parish has been a waiting game for some. Schmiedel had a tree land on his home.

"I didn't think it was quite as bad as it was. It's a large oak tree, and it's been there a lot of years. It was more than expected, but not happy to see it through the house. I'm remodeling the house, and all that work is for not," Schmiedel said.

Despite the damage to his home, Schmiedel is helping others.

"It's a neighborhood, and we all try to help each other as best we can. We all had damage from the hurricane, and if I help them, they'll help me, and we get our work done twice as fast," Schmiedel said.

"I appreciate any help you get from anybody. He has some tools. He's got a tractor he came out with and helped us out to pull some limbs down that we couldn't get because it's way up high," said Paul Demars, one of Schmiedel's neighbors.

Schmiedel says he may not be able to move back into his house for another six months but still manages to help those in need.

"You got to pull together in times like this. It's just important. As human beings, we work together and get the things done so we can get back to a normal life," Schmiedel said.

Livingston Parish currently has 61 trucks working debris pickup, averaging 25,000 cubic yards a day.