Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze

GONZALES – With freezing temperatures arriving in the early morning hours Wednesday, one couple in Ascension Parish went to check on their neighbor they felt needed some help. The man lives in a RV off of Roddy Road with no electricity or water. His house burnt down nearly a year ago.



“We went over there and brought some food to start off with, and my wife asked him if there was anything you need. He said food,” said Johnny Silva. “So I said tell me what you need and I can go to the store.”

The man’s answer touched Johnny’s heart, because it had nothing to do with himself.

“He started with a tear in his eye and he said I need food for my cat. That really hit home,” said Johnny. “He wasn't thinking about himself. He was thinking about his animals, which is pretty awesome.”

Johnny’s wife, Kim, posted about the situation on Facebook and donations started pouring in. Others visited the gentleman Wednesday bringing him items for his cats, a sleeping bag and a camp heater.

“It means a lot to know that he isn't going to be doing without with what we take for granted every day,” said Kim.

The gentleman wasn't home when a WBRZ crew went to visit him. The Silvas say he showers at his neighbors home on occasion, so he could have been there.

The couple set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the man’s basic needs.