Neighbors Federal Credit Union implements program to assist Greater BR Area Food Bank

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank recently reported experiencing challenges in gathering enough food to serve the community's most needy areas.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union (NFCU) is taking steps to alleviate this food shortage by implementing a charitable program campaign called 'Every Swipe Counts.'

By means of this initiative, NFCU is committing five cents for every qualified debit card purchase from its Free Cash Back Checking accounts from April 1 through June 30 to the Food Bank.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “We’ve conducted many food drives in the past and enjoyed volunteering with the food bank annually for Neighbors Day. We are excited about this new opportunity to provide financial support as the Food Bank’s needs are more dire than ever before.”

