Neighbors FCU wants to pay for one month of your mortgage

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union is once again launching its annual contest to provide some much-needed relief to one lucky winner.

Neighbors' "May We Pay Your Mortgage" contest will pay off one month's worth of the winner's mortgage. Anyone living in the Neighbors service area is eligible to enter. That includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Saint Helena parishes.

Residents have until the end of May to enter the contest.

The winner of the contest will be announced before the end of July. You can learn more about how to enter by clicking here.