76°
Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors FCU wants to pay for one month of your mortgage
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union is once again launching its annual contest to provide some much-needed relief to one lucky winner.
Neighbors' "May We Pay Your Mortgage" contest will pay off one month's worth of the winner's mortgage. Anyone living in the Neighbors service area is eligible to enter. That includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Saint Helena parishes.
Residents have until the end of May to enter the contest.
The winner of the contest will be announced before the end of July. You can learn more about how to enter by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith