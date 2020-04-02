Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors FCU purchases $10,000 in gift cards from Keep BR Serving campaign
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union purchased $10,000 in gift cards from restaurants participating in the Keep BR Serving campaign.
Keep BR Serving will send 30 percent of the revenue made from the gift card sales directly to workers to help cover lost wages and tips.
The gift cards will be provided to NFCU employees in essential roles who are unable to work from home.
List of restaurant from which Neighbors FCU purchased gift cards:
• Casa Maria
• Las Palmas
• Papi's Mexican Cuisine
• Café Phoenicia
• Duke’s Seafood and Steak house
• Walk-On's Bistro and Bar
• Burgersmith
• Empire Wingz
• Rocco's New Orleans Style Po-boys
• Goodwood Grill
• Papi's Fajita Factory
• Bayou Café
• Heads & Tails
• Dempsey’s Poboys
• Willie's Restaurant
• Fiery Crab
• Caribbean Joe's
• Pluckers
• Brew-Bachers
