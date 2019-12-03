48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Neighbors FCU employees donate over 1,500 pounds of food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

34 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 7:09 PM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees were able to donate 1,558 pounds of food to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this holiday season.

Led by Team Impact, a group of volunteer employees, NFCU donated enough food to feed families in need 1,298 meals. 

"Once again, our staff continues to live the the Neighbors Way through their commitment and service to our community," Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. "We are inspired by their generosity."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days