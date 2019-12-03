48°
Neighbors FCU employees donate over 1,500 pounds of food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees were able to donate 1,558 pounds of food to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank this holiday season.
Led by Team Impact, a group of volunteer employees, NFCU donated enough food to feed families in need 1,298 meals.
"Once again, our staff continues to live the the Neighbors Way through their commitment and service to our community," Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. "We are inspired by their generosity."
