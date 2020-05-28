79°
Neighbors FCU awards $50k to 15 local graduating seniors
BATON ROUGE - The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation granted $50,000 to 15 graduating seniors in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.
In three years, the foundation has given $95,000 to local students.
This year's recipients are:
- Mia-Miracle Craig – Baton Rouge HS $20,000 (4-year scholarship)
- Alissa Clemmons – Central HS $5,000
- Jailynn Johnson – Baker HS $3,500
- Bryce Hudson – Scotlandville HS $2,500
- Emma Grace Spencer –Dunham $2000
- Tyler Clemmons – Port Allen HS $2000
- Parker Giering – Live Oak HS $2000
- Song Dam – Broadmoor HS $2000
- Me-Gann Adolfo – Lee Magnet HS $2000
- Avery Olinde – Walker HS $1500
- Mounina Abderrahmane – McKinley HS $1500
- Amaria Green – Southern University Lab $1500
- Kassie Salling – Parkview Baptist $1500
- Mya Alford – Woodlawn HS $1500
- Madison Miller – Denham Springs HS $1500
Schools participating in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program nominated one graduating senior to receive the scholarship.
Schools nominated students based on their character and commitment to their community.
