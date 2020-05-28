Neighbors FCU awards $50k to 15 local graduating seniors

BATON ROUGE - The Neighbors Capital Area Foundation granted $50,000 to 15 graduating seniors in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

In three years, the foundation has given $95,000 to local students.

This year's recipients are:

Mia-Miracle Craig – Baton Rouge HS $20,000 (4-year scholarship)

Alissa Clemmons – Central HS $5,000

Jailynn Johnson – Baker HS $3,500

Bryce Hudson – Scotlandville HS $2,500

Emma Grace Spencer –Dunham $2000

Tyler Clemmons – Port Allen HS $2000

Parker Giering – Live Oak HS $2000

Song Dam – Broadmoor HS $2000

Me-Gann Adolfo – Lee Magnet HS $2000

Avery Olinde – Walker HS $1500

Mounina Abderrahmane – McKinley HS $1500

Amaria Green – Southern University Lab $1500

Kassie Salling – Parkview Baptist $1500

Mya Alford – Woodlawn HS $1500

Madison Miller – Denham Springs HS $1500

Schools participating in the Neighbors Mascot Checking Program nominated one graduating senior to receive the scholarship.

Schools nominated students based on their character and commitment to their community.