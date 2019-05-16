80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Neighbors Credit Union hosting Livingston watch party for 'American Idol' finale

16 hours 32 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, May 15 2019 May 15, 2019 May 15, 2019 5:37 PM May 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Neighbors Federal Credit Union has announced plans to host a watch party as local singing sensation Laine Hardy vies the 'American Idol' title this weekend.

'The Hardy Party Presented by Neighbors Federal Credit Union' will be held 6 p.m. Sunday in Livingston Park at 20550 Circle Park Drive. The gathering will feature live entertainment from The Band Giacomo and Barrett Morgan before the premiere at 7 p.m.

“We’re truly appreciative of Neighbors for stepping up and not only making this event possible, but for showing so much support for one of Livingston Parish’s own,” Livingston Mayor David McCreary said. “It’s inspiring to see a local business stepping up like this for one of their members.”

The finale will air from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday on WBRZ, followed by News 2 at 10.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days