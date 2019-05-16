Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors Credit Union hosting Livingston watch party for 'American Idol' finale
LIVINGSTON - Neighbors Federal Credit Union has announced plans to host a watch party as local singing sensation Laine Hardy vies the 'American Idol' title this weekend.
'The Hardy Party Presented by Neighbors Federal Credit Union' will be held 6 p.m. Sunday in Livingston Park at 20550 Circle Park Drive. The gathering will feature live entertainment from The Band Giacomo and Barrett Morgan before the premiere at 7 p.m.
“We’re truly appreciative of Neighbors for stepping up and not only making this event possible, but for showing so much support for one of Livingston Parish’s own,” Livingston Mayor David McCreary said. “It’s inspiring to see a local business stepping up like this for one of their members.”
The finale will air from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday on WBRZ, followed by News 2 at 10.
