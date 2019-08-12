Neighbors credit union contributes more than $50K to local schools

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union says it's contributed a combined total of $53,599 to 13 schools in the capital area through its Mascot Checking Program this past year.

The program invites local schools to allow Neighbors to create custom checking accounts for each school. The Mascot Schools have now earned a total of $97,477 since the program began in 2014.

Walker High earned the most with $12,873, followed by Denham Springs High School with $9,806 and McKinley with $9,459.

These checking accounts come with a school-branded debit card and Neighbors contributes money to the school for each debit card swipe. After the school has 100 active Mascot Checking accounts, the school earns ten cents per swipe, and the schools earn five cents per swipe before the first 100 active accounts.

Participating schools are also invited to select a graduating student each year to receive a scholarship from the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation. So far, Neighbors has awarded $45,000 in scholarships.

The Mascot Program also provides complimentary financial education to the students. Schools participating include Parkview Baptist, the Dunham School, Baker High School, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Broadmoor High School, Central High School, Denham Springs High School, Lee High School, Live Oak High School, McKinley High School, Port Allen High School, Scotlandville High School, Southern University Laboratory School, Walker High School and Woodlawn High School.