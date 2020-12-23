Neighbors concerned after teacher is arrested on sex charges

PRAIRIEVILLE - Neighbors of a teacher who was arrested on accusations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student say Louis Aguillard kept to himself.

Gonzales Police arrested the 34-year-old occupational health teacher and assistant athletic trainer at East Ascension High School, Wednesday afternoon. He has been fired from that position.

Police say the arrest comes after a week-long investigation that began following allegations that Aguillard had inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

"It's sickening," Kristen Oliver told News 2's Brett Buffington. "It's sickening for someone to want to mess with a 17-year-old kid."

Oliver lives near Aguillard and is now worried for her son's safety.

"He usually rides his bike down there. I will not let him anymore," Oliver explains.

Aguillard was charged with malfeasance in office and two counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. He was transferred and booked into the Ascension Parish Prison.

Police haven't released details about the allegations against Aguillard or when the alleged relationship happened. They also haven't released the sex of the victim or answered if Aguillard and the alleged victim met each other in the classroom.

The Ascension Parish Schools Interim Superintendent A. Denise Graves released the following statement:

"Today, the Gonzales Police Department arrested a former East Ascension High School teacher and assistant athletic trainer for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our district. Please know that the Ascension Parish School Board requires a criminal background check prior to employment and has a zero tolerance policy in regards to inappropriate contact between students and staff."

Aguillard is also a former teacher of Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge.