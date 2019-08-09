Neighborhood wanderer receiving mental treatment; Sheriff's office pursuing arrest

BATON ROUGE – A man who lives in the area where a delirious man stumbled around and through homes in a southern swatch of Baton Rouge identified the intruder as his son.

After the sheriff’s office released details of a man found nearly naked on the floor of a bedroom in a home in the Greenbriar Hollow neighborhood on Perkins Road across from Perkins Rowe overnight, Facebook chatter quickly reported other sightings – some as far back as a few weeks.

The incident has put people on edge in the Greenbriar Hollow neighbhorhood.

According to the father, his son was picked up by deputies from his home on Rue Crozat Street, before taking him to the hospital. The father tells WBRZ his son has been sick for nearly a year.

Thursday morning, the man was found on the bedroom floor and “exposed himself” when homeowners awoke and found him. The unidentified man was found around 3 a.m. in the home on McGuire Avenue near the intersection of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. The residents chased the intruder out of the house and called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s believed the intruder got into the house using the back door.

Deputies used an image from a recent, similar incident to share a photo showing the person they’re interested in tracking down.

The image is from a doorbell camera system of a home about 2-and-a-half miles away in the Preserve where residents there complained last week of a man matching the description of the man from Thursday breaking into the neighborhood clubhouse and fooling around with the workout equipment.

Eyewitnesses said the man picked up weights in a state of confusion and walked around in a bizarre manner. The man meandered the neighborhood for as many as four hours – first trying to get into the home where the image was recorded and eventually leaving after being found in the clubhouse.

People commented on a series of Facebook threads that a similar-acting and similar-looking man has been spotted in other neighborhoods along Perkins Road, Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane.

A man fitting the description of the intruder was detained by deputies in the same neighborhood Thursday evening. The man's father says his son has been sick for the last year. The sheriff's office will be pursuing an arrest once the man is released from the hospital.

"A warrant for his arrest has been submitted to the 19th JDC," EBRSO said. "Currently he is being treated and mentally evaluated at a local hospital and EBRSO cannot make comments about medical issues. Upon his release he will be booked into the EBR Parish Prison for unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and obscenity."