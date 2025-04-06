Neighborhood near Rock The Country music cashing in on new parking spots

LIVINGSTON - Rock The Country is happening this weekend in Livingston at the fairgrounds, and it brings in thousands of attendees a day, but where can everyone park?

Neighboring homes are taking advantage of the crowds to make a little extra cash for the weekend.

About a 100 yards down the street from the fairgrounds, the small neighborhood on Bram Street is pocketing cash.

“We just noticed yesterday early that everything was filling up around town and the parking lot so some of my neighbors had the great idea to set up this tent and sell parking spaces in our neighborhood,” said resident Ashley Green.

They’re charging $100 a spot, as concert attendees are looking for less steps.

On top of that, they can get a ride to the concert.

“We have some side by sides, and golf carts and all of the people that own that equipment are shuttling from here to the fairgrounds and back or really wherever people need to go around town where they’re parked,” Green said.

Other neighbors are only charging $50, with a shot of tequila.

“If you do park with us I'll do a free shot with you, tequila or bourbon, and we have some crown whatever you want. We're just out here having a good time doing it like Livingston does it,” resident Todd Daigle said.

It's the first year Rock The Country has held at the Livingston fairgrounds. These neighbors say they hope it comes around next year too.